Victor Wembanyama’s absurd statline vs. Scoot Henderson will make your jaw drop

Victor Wembanyama, the projected no. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, proved to the whole basketball world that he is the real deal. Even better, he did it against the consensus no. 2 pick Scoot Henderson.

In the meeting between Metropolitans 92 and Ignite, both Wembanyama and Henderson impressed. They basically erased all doubts on who should be the top two picks of next year’s NBA draft.

While Henderson and Ignite won, however, Wembanyama still made the headlines with his ridiculously great performance for his team. The French youngster recorded 37 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field. He also made seven of his 11 attempts from deep, all while recording five blocks in the process.

As Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report noted, only one player in NBA history had such stat line before: Danny Green. However, Wembanyama showed that it is something he can accomplish on a nightly basis with the way he played and moved.

The 18-year-old possesses a smooth shooting stroke from distance, and his nose for the ball and ability to utilize his length to block shots are just simply incredible.

The top two prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft certainly looked the part tonight. 🏀🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CpJ1w9wTsb — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 5, 2022

Isaiah Thomas, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell were all impressed by Victor Wembanyama’s game, and after Tuesday’s performance, it wouldn’t be long until every basketball fan knows his name.

Wembanyama cemented his status as the likely top pick in 2023, and it will definitely require a major leap from Scoot Henderson and his classmates if they want any chance to surpass him.