By Mike Johrendt · 3 min read

In a game that pitted two long-time divisional rivals against each other, the Minnesota Vikings found themselves in an early hole and were never able to make up the difference to the Green Bay Packers. Their 41-17 blowout loss paints a pretty dire picture of how well the Vikings will fare in the postseason, an important piece to making their division-winning season a success.

After allowing a 105-yard kickoff return TD from Keisean Nixon, the Vikings saw their early 3-0 lead turn into a 41-3 romp before they scored again in garbage time. Expectations were high for the Vikings, but their hopes were quickly squashed, as the game got out of hand.

3 Vikings most to blame for Week 17 loss to Packers

3. Justin Jefferson

In the first matchup between these two teams back in Week 1, Justin Jefferson put the league back on notice, as his nine-reception, 184-yard, 2-TD outing was a superb way to open the year. But Jefferson’s performance in Week 17 pales in comparison to his Week 1 outburst.

Seeing a ton of Jaire Alexander and safety coverage, only Alexander Mattison had fewer receiving yards than Jefferson for players with at least one reception. Jefferson’s one catch for 15 yards (on five targets) was his lowest reception total of the year and second-lowest receiving yardage total on the season.

Receiving top priority from opposing defenses is obviously nothing new for LSU superstar, which makes Jefferson’s performance Sunday even more shocking. Coming into the game, Alexander talked his fair share of trash, a bold stance for someone from the same secondary that almost saw him go for 200 yards earlier in the year to take, but ultimately it was Jefferson who got bested.

2. Kirk Cousins

Understanding that injuries to the offensive line made him less efficient, but Kirk Cousins put together another typical primetime performance – aka not a good one.

His three interceptions tied his season-high, the same amount he threw in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, increasing his total on the season to 14. Cousins was consistently harassed in the pocket and under duress, as he was hit eight times and sacked twice by the Green Bay front.

He also was responsible for two fumbles, one of which was lost, and ultimately was never comfortable – forced to use his legs to make plays happen more than usual, Cousins can shoulder a bunch of blame for how poorly the Vikings’ offense played on Sunday.

1. Kevin O’Connell

The players are responsible for only so much in every game, and the rest of it falls on the shoulders of the coaching staff, which is where Kevin O’Connell and his staff earn the rest of the blame.

It is tough to stick to a pre-determined game plan when you fall behind early, but to almost entirely disregard your rushing attack, a huge part of what makes your two-dimensional offense a strong unit, is tough to overlook.

17 carries combined between Alexander Mattison and Dalvin Cook, including only 9 for Cook, is an easy way to remain behind your opponent. Cook’s nine carries represent the least amount (since Week 2) that he has had in a game, and the fact that there was only a carry difference between him and Mattison isn’t a good sign either.

There have been plenty of teaching moments for O’Connell in his first season as head coach with Minnesota, and hopefully, this game is another one of those times. If the Vikings are unable to learn from this game and understand what has to go right, then their trip to the postseason may only be for the first weekend.