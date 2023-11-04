The Minnesota Vikings take on the Atlanta Falcons as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Minnesota Vikings (4-4) go on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Vikings-Falcons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Vikings have officially lost Kirk Cousins for the season, so they will be using a backup quarterback the rest of the way. They are still without Justin Jefferson, as well. Their top two offensive players will be absent from this game, so it is going to be a tough matchup. Alexander Mattison is the lead back for the Vikings. He has rushed for 390 yards but has not reached the endzone on the ground. As a team, the Vikings have only one rushing touchdown. Danielle Hunter has been one of the most efficient pass rushers this season. He has 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

The Falcons have officially benched Desmond Ridder, and have given control to Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke will have a fully healthy offense around him for his first start of the season. Drake London is questionable, but he could still play. Bijan Robinson has been outstanding through his first eight games this season. He has 5.1 yards per rush, but just one touchdown.

Here are the Vikings-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Falcons Odds

Minnesota Vikings: +3.5 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-105)

Under: 37.5 (-115)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Falcons Week 9

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

The Vikings need to be able to shut down the Falcons' offense in this game. There is a very good chance the Falcons shut down the Vikings rookie QB, so it will be up to the defense. Minnesota does a decent job, but as mentioned, Hunter is an elite pass rusher. He will most likely get double-teamed, so the Vikings need other players to step up on the pass rush. If they can put a lot of pressure on Heinicke, they will force the Falcons to run the ball a majority of the time. Pressure on the quarterback is going to be key in this one.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

The Falcons starting Taylor Heinicke is very good news for them. He takes care of the football and should be able to lead the Falcons to a solid offensive game. When he came in last week, Heinicke passed for 175 yards, and one touchdown. That was through just one half of work, as well. He should be able to do the same kind of damage in this game against the Vikings. Drake London being out would be a huge hit, but he still has a few weapons at his disposal.

The Falcons have played some solid defense this season. They allow the fifth-fewest points per game, so they do find ways to keep opposing teams from scoring. The Vikings not having Cousins, or Jefferson is going to make it very hard for them to score. The Falcons should not have a problem facing the rookie QB in his first professional start.

Final Vikings-Falcons Prediction & Pick

I am a Taylor Heinicke believer. I think he is very good and can lead an offense. The Vikings are starting a rookie QB, and it is never easy to come in and play well midseason. I will take the Falcons to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Vikings-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Falcons -3.5 (-110), Under 37.5 (-115)