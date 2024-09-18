The Minnesota Vikings' strong start to the 2024 NFL season isn’t the only thing making headlines for the team. After their Week 2 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the internet erupted with speculation surrounding Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and TikTok star Tianna Robillard. Robillard, who boasts a massive social media following of over 2 million on TikTok and 480,000 on Instagram, was spotted on the field with Pace after the Vikings' win, sparking rumors that the two might be dating, per Thespun.

Robillard, 28, added fuel to the fire by posting photos from the game on her Instagram, with the caption, “Fresh photos with the bomb lighting.” The snaps from the 49ers-Vikings matchup showed her enjoying her time at U.S. Bank Stadium, but it was her embrace with Pace on the field that had fans buzzing. The two appeared cozy, further igniting the dating speculation. Though neither has confirmed the relationship, the sight of them together has been enough to send the rumor mill into overdrive.

Interestingly, Robillard had previously stated in a TikTok video that she was done with dating NFL players after her high-profile breakup with Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Cody Ford. However, her appearance at the Vikings game seems to suggest she may have had a change of heart, or at least found a new NFL player to spend time with. TMZ Sports even captured footage of the duo celebrating the team’s victory post-game, leaving fans wondering if Robillard will continue to make appearances at future Vikings games.

From Engagement to Heartbreak – Tianna Robillard’s Journey

Tianna Robillard’s rise to social media stardom hasn’t come without personal struggles. Just months before rumors began swirling about her connection with Ivan Pace Jr., Robillard ended her engagement to Cody Ford. The pair, who had been together for two years, got engaged in April 2024, only for their relationship to come to a dramatic halt by the summer.

Robillard opened up about the breakup in an emotional TikTok video, revealing that the split stemmed from “unrecoverable” issues, including trust problems. During a podcast appearance on Alix Earle's Hot Mess, Robillard shared more details about the demise of their relationship. She explained that Ford had cheated twice, which shattered their attempts to rebuild trust. Robillard recalled a moment when she, along with her therapist, confronted Ford about the issues, ultimately leading to her decision to leave. “I gotta get out of here,” she stated, realizing the damage could no longer be repaired.

Despite the heartbreak, Robillard emphasized her readiness for marriage in the future, but she couldn’t stay in a relationship where trust had been broken. She recounted their meeting in February 2022, calling their connection a “slow burn,” but admitted that cracks in their trust started to appear early on. After their engagement, she felt hopeful, thinking they had moved past their struggles. Yet, while on a trip to Paris, Robillard sensed things weren’t right with Ford, leading to their eventual breakup.

As Robillard appears to move on from her tumultuous past relationship, her recent interactions with Ivan Pace Jr. have fans intrigued. Whether their connection blossoms into something more or remains a casual friendship, one thing is for sure — Robillard continues to captivate her audience both on and off social media.