Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones suffered an injury scare in a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Jones got hurt and went to the medical tent, per Underdog NFL. Jones did return to the game in a hopeful sign for Vikings fans.

It wasn't all sunshine for Jones on Sunday, as the running back did have a fumble at the goal line for the team. Jones is leaned on by the Vikings to get a lion's share of the carries.

The Vikings are looking to start the season 2-0 with a win Sunday over the 49ers. The game contained some high-octane offense for Minnesota, who saw Sam Darnold make a 97 yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson in the first half.

The Vikings and 49ers are playing at time of writing.

Aaron Jones carries the load for the Vikings

Jones has more than 6,000 career rushing yards, and has the trust of Minnesota's coaches. The running back finished the team's Week 1 game against the New York Giants with 94 yards, on 14 carries. He also added a touchdown in that contest.

The running back is in his first season with the Vikings. He spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers, where he played from 2017-2023. He rushed for 656 yards in 2023, with two touchdowns. Jones had a 1,000 yard rushing season during the 2022 campaign.

The Vikings are looking to return to the playoffs this year, and Jones is one of the new faces on the offense. Another is quarterback Sam Darnold, who played with the 49ers in 2023. Minnesota just lost rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to injury, so Darnold and Jones will have to pick up the slack this campaign to help the Vikings get the job done.

The running back's best season came back in 2019. That year, he rushed for 16 touchdowns with the Packers to go with 1,084 rushing yards.