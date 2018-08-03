Minnesota Vikings have become one of the most talented teams in the league over the last couple of years, emerging as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

In that push, wide receiver Adam Thielen emerged as one of the top promising talents in the NFL at his position, which means he could receive a lucrative extension soon despite being in just the second year of his four-year, $19.2 million deal.

According to Dane Mizutani of Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Thielen has voiced that he’s not worried about his contract situation.

Thielen is coming off a breakout campaign that saw him post career-best numbers with 91 catches for 1,276 receiving yards and along with four touchdowns. He finished fifth in the league in receiving yards, eighth in catches, and tied for fifth with 20 receptions of at least 20 yards. He was also tied for fourth with four 100-yard receiving performances and eighth with 59 catches that were converted for first downs.

Thielen also became the first Vikings receiver since Sidney Rice back in the 2009 campaign to record at least 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Thielen has firmly emerged as one of the top tier wide receivers in the league with the ability to make big plays down the field. His crisp route running has allowed him to become a go-to option in the passing game that should be a major factor for Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins as possibly his primary target.

Ultimately, this may come down to Thielen proving once again that he can produce at an elite level in 2018 in order to earn that major pay raise.