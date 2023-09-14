The Thursday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 is rapidly approaching, and there are still some injury concerns on both sidelines. The Eagles will be without Kenneth Gainwell and James Bradberry for sure, but the Vikings have some banged-up players as well. So, the question is, are offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and linebacker Marcus Davenport playing in the TNF Week 2 matchup with the Eagles?

Christian Darrisaw, Marcus Davenport injury status vs. Eagles

As of Thursday morning, left tackle Christian Darrisaw and outside linebacker Marcus Davenport were both listed as “questionable” on the official Vikings injury report.

Darrisaw hurt his ankle in the Vikings’ Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the injury, the tackle played all but six snaps in the game.

Getting Darrisaw on the field is crucial for Minnesota, as center Garrett Bradbury is already ruled out for the Vikings Week 2 game against the Eagles with a back injury. If Darrisaw can’t answer the bell ahead of Thursday Night Football, veteran backup Oli Udoh will likely start in his place.

Davenport is also dealing with an ankle injury, but he didn’t play in Week 1. The big offseason free-agent signing is yet to make his Vikings debut after picking up an injury in the preseason. However, last week, he was on the field pregame, seeing if he could go. It didn’t happen for the pass-rusher last week, but it will likely come down to the last minute before game time again ahead of the Vikings Week 2 game.

If Davenport can’t play against the Eagles, that will mean more time for DJ Wonnum and Pat Jones II again this week.