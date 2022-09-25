Dalvin Cook out for Vikings after suffering shoulder injury in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a brutal injury blow in Week 3 against the rival Detroit Lions as Dalvin Cook sustained a shoulder injury in the second half. After getting examined in the medical tent on the sideline, the Vikings ruled Cook out for the remainder of the game, per Ian Rapoport. The severity of Cook’s shoulder injury remains unclear, but it’s significant enough that the star running back was unable to return to the field in Week 3.

The #Vikings have ruled out starting RB Dalvin Cook with a shoulder injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Losing Cook is a massive blow for the Vikings, as the star running back is one of their most important players on that side of the ball. Prior to exiting with the injury, Cook had racked up 97 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

The Vikings’ offense struggled to get much going on Sunday, despite a matchup with the Lions who have yet to hold an opponent under 27 points. Kirk Cousins didn’t do much through the air in Week 3, as the Lions managed to shut Justin Jefferson down almost entirely through the first three quarters of the game.

Cook was one of the lone bright spots for the Vikings on Sunday, so his absence will be a big blow, and hopefully won’t extend beyond this week. With Cook out of the mix, Alexander Mattison will take over RB1 duties for the Vikings, while fullback CJ Ham could also get more involved in the offense.

The Vikings will be hopeful that Dalvin Cook will only miss the remainder of this game and will be available to reclaim his role in the backfield in Week 4 against the Saints.