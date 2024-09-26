Minnesota Vikings fans everywhere learned on Wednesday that former Pro Bowl QB Tommy Kramer has been diagnosed with dementia.

The 69-year-old posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that he was formally diagnosed with cognitive decline a little more than a year ago at the Cleveland Clinic. Kramer was taking part of a health and wellness program for former NFL players.

Kramer said that his doctors told him at his one-year checkup that the dementia has not advanced. He has also reportedly stopped consuming alcohol to better cope with his symptoms.

Kramer shared his diagnosis shortly after Brett Favre revealed on Tuesday that he has Parkinson's disease while at a congressional hearing. Favre sharing his diagnosis inspired Kramer to talk publicly about his.

“Please, no sympathy,” Kramer wrote, per ESPN. “I've lived a great life and wouldn't change a thing. Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that's exactly how I'm going to battle this.”

Both of these stories come on the heels of a Week 4 showdown between the Vikings and Packers.

Looking back at former Vikings QB Tommy Kramer's NFL career

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Tommy Kramer in the first round of the 1977 NFL Draft.

Kramer earned the nickname “Two Minute Tommy” for his late-game success. His most famous play may have been a 46-yard Hail Mary pass for a touchdown in a 1980 game against the Browns that clinched a division title for the Vikings. Ahmad Rashad caught the pass with one hand. Kramer passed for 456 yards and four touchdowns in that game — a stat line that looks great even by modern standards.

Kramer played 13 of his 14 NFL seasons for the Vikings. He is second in Vikings franchise history in passing yards, only behind Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton. It is interesting to wonder how successful Kramer could have been if his career weren't marred by injury. Kramer earned the starting job in 1979, the only season where he played a full 16 games.

Tommy Kramer's final NFL season came in 1990, where he played for the New Orleans Saints.