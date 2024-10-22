Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson are two of the most notable sports stars in Minnesota right now. Jefferson, a star for the Minnesota Vikings, is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. Meanwhile, Edwards is establishing himself as a superstar for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA. Edwards does not believe that Jefferson would find much success in the NBA, though.

“Y'all can't come play basketball though,” Edwards said, via Jamal Collier of ESPN.

Jefferson responded by claiming he would score.

“Just off my athletic ability, I'ma score at least,” Jefferson said.

“Nooo, not in the NBA,” Edwards responded.

Justin Jefferson is obviously focused on helping the Vikings in the NFL right now, but perhaps Edwards and Jefferson will play against one another for fun someday. If Jefferson scores against Edwards then that would be a statement on its own. Of course, the chances of Jefferson defeating Edwards in a game of one-on-one would be slim.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings playing well so far in 2024 NFL season

Jefferson's Vikings are finding no shortage of success in the NFL so far in 2024. Minnesota holds a 5-1 record and Jefferson has recorded 531 receiving yards and 33 receptions. He also has five touchdowns as of this story's writing. He was limited to only 10 games played in 2023, but Jefferson is playing at a high level once again this year.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are preparing for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season. Minnesota reached the Western Conference Finals last season and their future is bright.

Minnesota's NFL and NBA teams are both in quality positions at the moment. They both have realistic opportunities to make deep postseason runs.

However, we probably will not see Justin Jefferson in an NBA game anytime soon even if he believes he could score against the best basketball players in the world.