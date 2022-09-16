Justin Jefferson’s plan for MNF will have Cooper Kupp, Ja’Marr Chase raising eyebrows

Justin Jefferson is out to prove he is the best wide receiver in the NFL. After a monster performance to open up his third season, the Minnesota Vikings superstar is on track for yet another great season. Over 1,500 receiving yards and 100 catches are now the expectation for the 23-year-old.

With a Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on deck, he has plenty of motivation to go off again. The Vikings’ two-time Pro Bowler said that prime-time games are what he lives for. “That’s when I like to have the best game to showcase the world what I have and my argument as being the best receiver,” Justin Jefferson said, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

I asked #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson about playing on Monday night. “Those games I live for. Those Monday nights, everybody’s tuned in, everybody’s watching. That’s when I like to have the best game to showcase the world what I have and my argument as being the best receiver.” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 16, 2022

Justin Jefferson is indeed one of the best receivers in the league. The title for the very best is up for debate but the Vikings star is undoubtedly in the conversation. His unreal route-running, reliable hands and open-field elusiveness make him one of the very best at his position. The historic production he has put up in his brief career backs up his confidence and claim that he is the best WR in the NFL.

On Monday Night Football, Jefferson will be tested against an Eagles secondary that boasts Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. After boldly declaring that he is happy that the Eagles passed on him in the 2020 NFL Draft, Justin Jefferson will have all eyes on him as he takes center stage in Philadelphia.