Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson has no shortage of opinions on both himself and his NFL counterparts.

Recently, the Vikings star shared his list of five wide receivers whom he considers to be the best route runners in the league during an interview with Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports. The list started, of course, with himself. Jefferson went on to name Raiders' Davante Adams, Chargers' Keenan Allen, Bills' Stefon Diggs, and Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase as his runner-ups.

Chase of course was Jefferson's teammate at LSU for their 2019 college football championship run.

Since being drafted by Minnesota in 2020, Jefferson has quickly risen to NFL stardom. He has made the Pro Bowl game in each of his three seasons to date, including leading the league in both receptions and receiving yards this past season.

He also won the coveted NFL Offensive Player of the Year award in 2022.

The 24-year-old Jefferson could certainly not be faulted for fancying himself the best route-runner in the league. His unique combination of dexterity and athleticism has added another layer to the Minnesota offense, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Although the Vikings' 2022 season ended in a disheartening home playoff loss to the New York Giants, their ceiling is still exponentially higher with Jefferson in the fray.

As for what's next, the Vikings will have one more tune-up preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals before kicking things off for real on September 10 at home against the Buccaneers.

It will certainly be a site for sore eyes when Jefferson leads the team onto the field in just a couple of short weeks.