By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared his perspective on how the Packers successfully silenced Justin Jefferson, who prior to Week 17, had a three-game stretch in which he accumulated an incredible total of 479 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns on 35 receptions and 47 targets (via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune).

Physical play at the line of scrimmage — from pressure or tipped passes — also disrupted plays for Jefferson, O’Connell said.

“This is not the first time we saw coverage like this or the first time he was essentially doubled most of the football game if not all the game,” O’Connell added.

Fortunately for the Vikings, they have already locked up the top spot in the NFC North division and secured a seat in the playoffs way before they fell prey to the Packers in Week 17. That being said, the loss to Green Bay hurt the Vikings’ chances of winning the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings will look to build fresh momentum ahead of the NFL playoffs when they pay the Chicago Bears a visit at Soldier Field in Week 18. In the Vikings’ first meeting with the Bears back in Week 5 at home, Jefferson racked up 154 receiving yards.