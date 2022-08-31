Kellen Mond card shill bidder hilariously fakes cat illness to get out of eBay purchase

After all the hype, the Minnesota Vikings have decided to waive Kellen Mond. The second-year quarterback entered the NFL as a backup to Kirk Cousins but has underperformed in this regard. But while the effects of this decision are yet to be seen in the coming months, there are several developments occurring in the card market when it comes to the QB’s stock. One of the funnier instances out there is of a collector going the extra mile to shill bid on Kellen Mond cards in the market right now.

A GoFundMe campaign has created to cover the medical expenses of Lemons. Hopefully this will allow his owner – EBay user lorgehymens9 – to stop shill bidding on Kellen Mond cards. All jokes aside, will @ebay ever do ANYTHING to cut down on shill bidding? Right answers only. pic.twitter.com/yxGGBiodRF — cardporn (@cardprn) August 31, 2022

In a post by Cardporn on Twitter, an eBay user who bid on cards of the former Vikings’ QB sent a message to the seller. In it, the unknown individual reasoned out that he placed a bid on the Kellen Mond card by mistake just as he was researching emphysema treatment options for Lemons, his cat. The message also states that he bid on the card by mistake more than once and he has to return it since there was really no intention of purchasing the item.

Since we are living in the age of the internet and no reason is absurd enough, an unknown source has set up a GoFundMe campaign. This was done to jokingly cover the medical expenses of Lemons, the cat in question, and the reason used to return the Kellen Mond sports card to the seller. As a result, the sheer absurdity of the reason by the shill bidder is heavily highlighted by the said GoFundMe campaign.

All jokes aside, eBay and other e-commerce platforms are always besieged by individuals who place bids on sports cards, like those of Kellen Mond, and refuse to honor the subsequent payment. Cardporn goes on to ask whether eBay and these other means to sell these cards can do anything to cut down the cases of shill bidding. At this point in time, there is no solution yet in sight. In any case, the clever use of a GoFundMe campaign is defnit