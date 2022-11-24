Published November 24, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Thanksgiving is upon us, and there will be plenty of debate once more about the merit of the holiday given its origin. Nonetheless, people agree that this season is one for gratitude, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell definitely has a lot to be thankful for especially with his team running away with the NFC North crown with an 8-2 record.

In fact, O’Connell, perhaps ruminating on the events that has led to him being at the helm of a successful football team, expressed his gratitude towards the New England Patriots despite being waived during the 2009 preseason after being in a position to be named as Tom Brady’s primary backup.

Kevin O’Connell credited his short stint with the Patriots learning under Bill Belichick as one of the main reasons for his rise as one of the most tactically astute coaches in the NFL today.

“I don’t think I would be sitting where I’m sitting right now without the opportunity to go there and learn so much football at such a high level from some of the best coaches and players that have been in our game,” O’Connell said, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

O’Connell was drafted 94th overall by the Patriots in the 2008 NFL Draft, impressing New England with his considerable physical tools, specifically his speed. In addition, Belichick held prospects who had been in leadership positions at the high school/collegiate level in high regard – O’Connell was the team captain at San Diego State for four years.

The 37-year old head coach ended up with the New York Jets after he was waived, although he didn’t lace up his boots even once for the franchise. He ended up being a de facto coaching specialist against the Patriots given his immense knowledge of New England’s schemes.

Kevin O’Connell now has a chance to truly show how grateful he is, as he looks to coach the Vikings to victory over the Patriots later tonight.