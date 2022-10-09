The Minnesota Vikings got off to a hot start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday with quarterback Kirk Cousins completing nearly flawless first half. In fact, Cousins’ strong start in Week 5 landed him in Vikings’ franchise history. The veteran QB set multiple franchise records for the most consecutive completed passes in team history, having started a pristine 17-for-17 on the day. Via Chris Tomasson, this makes Cousins Minnesota’s all-time leader in a variety of specific categories, including most consecutive completions, both in one game and across two games.

#Vikings team records broken.

Individual

Kirk Cousins most consecutive completions 19 (over two games)

Kirk Cousins most consecutive completions in one game 17

Team

Most consecutive completions 20 (over two games, including Jefferson's)

Most consecutive completions in one game 18 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 9, 2022

Cousins’ 17 consecutive completions mark the franchise record in a single game, and it also gave him 20 consecutive completions stemming back to Week 4.

The Vikings quarterback was automatic to start the game. He linked up with superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson 10 times in the first half. Jefferson caught 10 passes on 10 targets for 138 yards in what was a dominant first half between Cousins and his top target.

He ended up eight shy of the NFL all-time record of 25 straight completions, but it was still a remarkable performance from Cousins in a division rivarly game. While he only threw one touchdown pass in the first half, a little shovel to Jalen Reagor, the Vikings went up 21-10, largely due to his mistake-free approach in the passing attack.

Dalvin Cook scored two touchdowns in the half, rushing 10 times for 53 yards during the first half. The Vikings will look to keep their foot on the gas as the second half gets underway, and Kirk Cousins will surely be looking to find Jefferson a few more times before the game is done with.