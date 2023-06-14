The Minnesota Vikings' decision to release Dalvin Cook likely signaled the end of his time in Minnesota. Even Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell shared a heartfelt message following Cook's release, acknowledging that the running back will probably not be returning. However, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is refusing to shut the door on the possibility of a reunion with Cook, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

“I'm excited to see where he goes. I'll always be pulling for him, and I'm kind of optimistically hoping maybe we get him back,” Cousins said. “Who knows. Maybe there is an outside chance. We'll see.”

Having a star like Dalvin Cook in the backfield makes life easier on a quarterback. Defenses are forced to focus on stopping the run, which can lead to open passing lanes. The Vikings enjoyed a strong 2022 campaign with Cousins and Cook leading the charge. Cousins performed well under center for Minnesota, but one has to wonder how he will do in 2023 with Cook out of the picture, assuming he does find a new home.

Cousins made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after throwing for 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns. He wasn't the best QB in the league, but he performed well enough to consistently give the Vikings chances to win.

Dalvin Cook, however, is going to be missed without question. He rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns while also being named to the Pro Bowl.

Teams such as the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have been listed as potential landing destinations for Cook. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his free agency as they are made available.