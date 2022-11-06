Kirk Cousins’ fiery response to Commanders fans chanting ‘You like that!’

The Minnesota Vikings had to come from behind to defeat the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday, winning 20-17. They trailed 17-7 early in the fourth quarter and Kirk Cousins has struggled for much of the game. Late in the first half with the Vikings driving, Cousins threw an interception. That left the Commanders fans trolling him, chanting ‘You like that’ to him.

“you like that” chants after the Cousins INT pic.twitter.com/02sZ76vr7i — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 6, 2022

Well, Cousins turned it on in the fourth quarter and led the Vikings to the comeback win. According to Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson, Adam Thielen said after the game that Cousins led the ‘You like that’ chant in the locker room.

Of course, Cousins was made famous five years ago as a member of the then Washington Redskins. After pulling off a big upset, Cousins famously yelled his now catch phrase into the camera in the tunnel.

Commanders fans certainly thought they were getting the best of Cousins for much of the game. Instead, he got the last laugh. With the win, Minnesota improved to 7-1 on the season. That’s the second best record in the NFL. Only the Philadelphia Eagles are better at 8-0.

Kirk Cousins finished the game 22-for-40 for 265 yards and two touchdown with one interception. Much of the game was on his arm as the Commanders took Dalvin Cook and the Vikings rush game away. Cook ran for just 47 yards on 17 carries, but did however catch a touchdown pass.

The Vikings increased their division lead with the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins beating the Chicago Bears.