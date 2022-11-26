Published November 26, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kirk Cousins dominated the headlines recently after photos and videos of the Minnesota Vikings quarterback went completely viral. He gave birth to a new meme after Cousins was caught on video shirtless and wearing his teammate’s chains while on the plane ride back from their Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders. To say that the 34-year-old quarterback was having a bit of fun on the ride home would be a complete understatement.

Kirk Cousins shirtless and in chains has unsurprisingly taken a life of its own. So much so, that a mini-mi version of the Vikings QB was spotted in the crowd during Minnesota’s matchup against the New England Patriots on Thursday night — shirtless and all.

Lil' Kirk was the coolest kid at the game 😎 (via @Delusional_dev) pic.twitter.com/xvEdidojUn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2022

Cousins and Co. took notice of the kid, and they were absolutely loving it. So much so, that Cousins suggested that the Vikings reach out to the kid to give him a job:

“The young kid in the stands who was shirtless, that was just tremendous,” Cousins told reporters after the game, via Mike Florio of PFT. “We may have to hire him as a team mascot. That was awesome. We had a TV timeout and the guys in the huddle are just loving it, just laughing so hard. We may have to come up with a name for him, get him some tickets, bring him back.”

They definitely should. Minnesota managed to win too, so perhaps this kid could be a bit of a lucky charm for them. Otherwise, he’s just absolutely so fun to watch.

Lil’ Kirk (real name: Lincoln Gustafson) has himself spoken out and he would not hesitate to jump on the opportunity. The seven-year-old said that it would be “awesome” if the Vikings called him back and that he would love to do so.

What a story this has been. Who would have thought it was Kirk Cousins who would tart all this, right?