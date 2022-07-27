Kirk Cousins slapped with harsh Super Bowl reality by Vikings GM

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been one of the most reliable signal-callers in the NFL for over half a decade now. But he is yet to achieve the postseason success that many of the NFL’s top quarterbacks have.

Kirk Cousins has made just four playoff appearances in his career. He has started three of these games and has a record of 1-2. He has thrown for 774 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was recently interviewed by Jori Epstein of USA Today. During their conversation, Adofo-Mensah made several noteworthy comments regarding Cousins.

Adofo-Mensah made it clear that he believes Cousins is a good quarterback. But he went on to say, “I’ll be frank, The one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback.” Adofo-Mensah then goes on, “We don’t have Tom Brady, we don’t have Pat Mahomes. (The Super Bowl) is more likely to win if you have that quarterback. It’s very unlikely to have that quarterback.”

These comments made by Adofo-Mensah could be interpreted in multiple ways, but they are somewhat telling. It could lead you to question whether Adofo-Mensah believes that Cousins can lead this team to a Super Bowl.

With so many teams choosing to pursue quarterbacks this off-season, it is worth noting that the Vikings didn’t. They elected to stay with Kirk Cousins, which should signal some sort of faith in the veteran.

Kirk Cousins is coming off of arguably the best season of his career. His 33 touchdowns, 4,221 passing yards, and seven interceptions were among the best in the NFL.

Heading into this season, expectations will be extremely high for this group. They should go as far as Cousins can take them.