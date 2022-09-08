Vikings coach drops mouth-watering Jalen Reagor praise

The Minnesota Vikings swung a trade for wide receiver Jalen Reagor at the end of August, sending two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles in return. While he failed to live up to expectations in the City of Brotherly Love, there is lots of excitement for Reagor in Minny. Just ask special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, who admitted that he’s literally been salivating over the wideout for quite some time.

Via Alec Lewis:

“He’s a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude.”

Stout, cocky-built guy. We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Jalen Reagor does have a very lean build at 5 foot 11 and 197 lbs and his new special teams coordinator is clearly loving him.

It was a rough couple of years for Reagor in Philly, struggling to produce after being taken 21st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He failed to register more than 400 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in the league and when the ex-TCU standout fumbled twice in the Wild Card Round in the playoffs, Eagles fans had truly seen enough.

Ultimately, they essentially replaced him with AJ Brown. But, Jalen Reagor now gets a fresh start with the Vikings and he’s evidently got lots of support. Perhaps the wideout can finally rise to the occasion.

Now, he also becomes teammates with Justin Jefferson, who the Eagles actually publicly said recently they regret not drafting instead of Reagor. That will be an interesting duo in Minnesota.