The Minnesota Vikings and the NFL world as a whole lost an absolute legend on Saturday as former head coach Bud Grant passed away at 95 years old. Following the tragic news, Vikings owners Zyki Wolf, Mark Wilf, and the rest of the family released a heartfelt statement:

“No single individual more defined the Minnesota Vikings than Bud Grant. A once-in-a-lifetime man, Bud will forever be synonymous with success, toughness, the North and the Vikings. In short, he was the Vikings. Words can never truly describe Bud’s impact on this franchise and this community. His commitment to the Vikings never wavered as he was a mainstay in our facility, spending time with coaches and staff in his office on a regular basis. We cherished the times we had together, listening to his tremendous stories and soaking up his knowledge of the game. Most importantly, we are thankful we were able to get to know Bud on a personal level and see first-hand his love for his family. We join members of the Vikings organization, the generations of players Bud impacted, the people of Minnesota and the entire NFL in mourning this monumental loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bud’s family and friends in this difficult time.”

Grant was a true superstar in sports. Not only did he play and coach in the NFL and CFL, but Grant also played in the NBA after a standout two-sport career at the University of Minnesota. As the HC of the Vikings for 18 seasons, he led them to a Super Bowl appearance in 1969 and finished his coaching career with a 158-96-5 record.

Bud Grant is also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Canadian Football Hall of Fame. He will be missed.