Vikings running back drawing significant trade interest in contract year

The Minnesota Vikings, much like every other team in the NFL, are beginning the process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. While releasing players is the easiest way to accomplish that, there are some players on their roster that could be trade candidates, and one of them is backup running back Alexander Mattison.

Mattison has filled in for star running back Dalvin Cook when he’s forced to miss time, and he’s been a standout player when he’s taken the field. With Cook missing four games last season, Mattison got more work than usual, and made the most of it. It’s certainly been pretty helpful for Minnesota to have a second starting-caliber running back they could turn to whenever Cook was forced to miss time.

The problem is that Mattison wants a starting gig for himself, and is looking to find a way off of the Vikings. Mattison is in the final year of his rookie deal, and has shown no interest in re-signing with Minnesota since Cook is already in place. Teams across the league have recognized this, and it looks like the Vikings are getting calls to see whether or not Mattison is available.

Source: At least 12 teams have called to express interest in trading for #Vikings backup RB Alexander Mattison, who's entering final year of his contract & isn't going to sign an extension anytime soon. But Vikings would want good value if they move him: https://t.co/H559So2ToP — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 29, 2022

The Vikings could certainly capitalize on the interest in Mattison and get a decent return for him as roster cuts near. Typically you don’t get much in return for players at this stage, but considering the Vikings aren’t likely to cut Mattison, it could result in them getting a decent draft pick of player in return that they typically wouldn’t have been able to get. As roster cuts near, it will be interesting to see if Mattison is a part of Minnesota’s 53 man roster.