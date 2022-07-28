Vikings’ Patrick Peterson drops truth bomb that’s sure to make Aaron Rodgers’ life harder

The Minnesota Vikings have been the one team in the NFC North to give the Green Bay Packers problems during Aaron Rodgers’ career. Rodgers is 22-5 vs. the Chicago Bears and 18-6 vs. the Detroit Lions. But he is only 14-10-1 in his career vs. the Vikings. Minnesota has hopes of finally retaking the division this year. If that’s going to happen, their defense will have to continue finding ways to slow Rodgers down.

Well, if cornerback Patrick Peterson’s evaluation of talent is half as good as his ability to play football, they just might be able to do that.

After practice Wednesday, the Vikings cornerback addressed the growth of rookie defensive back Andrew Booth Jr.

“He (Booth Jr.) looked pretty good. He moved around really well. It looks like he’s healthy so we’ll see if he can continue to build on that. I like how instinctive he is. He’s very quick at the line of scrimmage. He’s going to be problem here pretty soon,” Peterson said as quoted by St. Paul Pioneer Press writer Chris Tomasson.

In the first day of training camp, Booth Jr. picked off Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. It certainly should help Booth Jr.’s development having to practice against Justin Jefferson.

Peterson began his career making the Pro Bowl the first eight seasons. That includes being named All-Pro First Team three times. Father time has caught up with him though, which prompted the Vikings to draft Booth Jr. They selected him with the 42nd overall pick (2nd round) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He is expected to take on a large role in his rookie season. It won’t take long to find out as the Vikings and Packers play Week 1.