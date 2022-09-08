Vikings rookie Esezi Otomewo’s $30,000 offer from vet that he turned down

Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo is not going to let himself be bribed by teammate Ross Blacklock into giving up his no. 90 jersey number — not even for a scintillating amount of $30,000.

“He worked on me pretty hard… but I’ve got number 90 right now. I’m glad I’ve got this number. I like 90,” Otomewo shared via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Unlike most people, Otomewo did not even seem to bat an eye over the rich offer of his teammate. After all, Otomewo signed a four-year deal worth $3.97 million with the Vikings after they selected him in the fifth round (165th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Blacklock wanted no. 90 as he used that digit on his uniform in high school and in college with the TCU Horned Frogs. But Otomewo will not let Blacklock’s money or story sway him into giving up the number. After all, he’s got his own special meaning attached to no. 90. According to Tomasson, the Vikings’ first-year player is going with 90 because he wore no. 9 in college with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and that 0 represents his nickname “The Big O.”

Blacklock can only hope that Otomewo will change his mind in the future.

Speaking of which, Otomewo, Blacklock, and the Vikings will be making their 2022 season debut on Sunday against the visiting Green Bay Packers. With Aaron Rodgers coming to town, Otomewo and Blacklock can forget about their tug of war over a jersey number and just focus on how they will be able to contain a future Hall of Famer quarterback.