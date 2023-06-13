Stefon Diggs did not report to the Buffalo Bills mandatory minicamp and it sent all of Twitter into a frenzy. Minnesota Vikings fans were particularly vocal, voicing their pleasure at the karma the Bills are now feeling for trading for him.

I said it the day of the trade: #Bills will win the Stefon Diggs trade short term (before I knew what a stud Jefferson would be), the #Vikings would win it long term. It’s officially no longer an “even trade” smh 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Gigi (@Gigibillsgirl) June 13, 2023

From a Vikings fan, welcome to the Stefon Diggs experience. — MJ (@akaMattyJ) June 13, 2023

Not saying we told you so, but told you so. https://t.co/iBPNsoKC9f — Vikings Central (@VikesCentral) June 13, 2023

as a vikings fan i’m laughing so hard https://t.co/KZkm2Q8ZKS — rui hachimura fan (@blackoonblack) June 13, 2023

NFL script writers getting lazy pic.twitter.com/lgOYwl6Vb6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 13, 2023

Stefon Diggs' absence comes after a series of cryptic tweets this offseason and him being publicly upset after the Bills loss in the postseason last year. Vikings fans are coming for his and the Bills' throats online, emphasizing that this is what the Bills signed up for by trading for him.

It is now definitely a habit for Diggs to be in the middle of controversy surrounding some sort of disagreement with his team. Year after year Diggs is unhappy about something within his organization, which ultimately seemed like the reason why he was traded from the Vikings in the first place.

Vikings fans are also making sure to point out that they received the rights to draft Justin Jefferson in the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to the Bills. As of right now, it definitely looks like Minnesota won that trade given the fact that Jefferson is probably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that he is ‘very concerned' that Diggs is not at mandatory minicamp, so this is assuredly not a good sign for Buffalo fans. In the meantime, Vikings faithful will take their sweet time in rubbing in that Bills mafia should have expected this when they traded for Stefon Diggs.