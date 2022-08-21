The Minnesota Vikings expect the 2023 NFL Draft class to be deep.

The Minnesota Vikings will already think about prospective names to keep an eye on throughout the upcoming college football season even though the next rookie draft is a little less than a year away. Before the 202 NFL Draft weekend, team scouts and analysts will watch film and scouting prospects for themselves over the course of the fall.

After Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah replaced Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman as the Vikings’ head coach and general manager, respectively, in 2022, there is newfound confidence around the team. Given that the majority of the squad from the previous season is still here, despite one or two significant losses, it is uncertain whether this heralds a quick turnaround in the team’s fortunes.

The quarterbacks in the next draft class might draw much of the attention since they have the potential to be great with some additional development. Given that Kirk Cousins has one year left on his contract, the Vikings will give this some thought. There are, however, a host of other non-QB prospects worth looking at for the Vikings.

As such, here are the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects that Vikings supporters should keep an eye on.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

NFL Draft prospects Vikings fans must watch

3. Henry To’oTo’o

Linebacker Eric Kendricks is growing older, and it’s still unclear how Jordan Hicks, a free agency signing, will turn out. Therefore, it’s critical for the Vikings to consider the future and assess the caliber of linebackers joining the NFL in 2023.

Alabama football has two preseason candidates for the Polynesian Award. Henry To'oto'o (linebacker) and Cameron Latu (tight end) are back as impact players for the Tide.https://t.co/pGGAIwx5AY — Stephen M. Smith (@CoachingMSmith) August 18, 2022

With Minnesota switching to a 3-4 basic defensive scheme under Ed Donatell, this has greater relevance. Some excellent defenders on the team should perform at their peak level as a result of this.

Henry To’oTo’o is a name that should be actively monitored during the 2022 college football season if the Vikings are seeking a long-term replacement for Kendricks. The Alabama product is a dominant force in the defensive secondary. He also possesses a high football IQ and the good game instincts necessary to succeed in a professional setting.

Additionally, To’oTo’o has effective pre-snap communication and has the ability to influence play at all levels. This is always half the fight for rookie linebackers, and he might make the adjustment when Kendricks is ready to step back.

To’oTo’o is a little small, but that should not really be a bother. Having said that, he still has to refine his pass-rushing techniques before moving on to the next level.

2. Kayshon Boutte

Could the Vikings’ long-term wide receiver combo consist of two former LSU standouts? That is something very possible in the foreseeable future.

One of them is super receiver Justin Jefferson, who has been a complete revelation since joining the Vikings. Kayshon Boutte is the most recent in a long line of exceptional pass-catchers to emerge from the LSU program. He also possesses many of the same qualities as Jefferson and is poised for a strong season in Baton Rouge before taking his chances in the NFL.

Boutte has the hand-eye coordination to complement his skill as a smooth route runner. Despite just playing six games in 2021, the wide receiver left a lasting impression with 38 grabs for 509 receiving yards and nine touchdowns to strengthen his reputation.

Boutte possesses a surprising capacity for explosiveness and the ability to break off long runs on a whim. He stands out for his focus, and he plays every snap with such passion that it’s impossible not to appreciate him.

It’s questionable, though, whether the Vikings will be in a high enough position to draft Boutte. If they can find a way to move up and get Boutte, though, it wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world. Remember that Adam Thielen is nearing the end of his career. This means that having an insurance policy like Boutte would be the smart move.

1. Arik Gilbert

Irv Smith Jr. is expected to deliver big things once more next season. The athletic tight end’s persistent injuries last season caused the Vikings a blow. Still, more is expected from the former Alabama standout this time around. More so after the team allowed Tyler Conklin to walk in free agency.

Under the guidance of head coach Kevin O’Connell, Smith may flourish. Minnesota, though, should prepare backup plans. This is in case Smith is forced to miss a significant amount of time again.

Enter Arik Gilbert.

He will go from tight end to wide receiver for Georgia in 2021. Still, his build and athletic skills might make him an elite tight-end prospect in the NFL. Due to personal obligations, Gilbert missed the Bulldogs’ run to the national title in 2021. Head coach Kirby Smart, however, expressed his excitement about the player earlier this spring after he returned to the field.

Experts expect Gilbert to develop as a major star. Scouts from all over the country will take note if his time away from the field of play hasn’t negatively affected him.

If he lands in Minnesota, a healthy Smith should help the Vikings throughout the 2023 season. He would be a great backup to Smith, and may even be versatile enough to spot minutes as a wideout.