The Minnesota Vikings had one of the best records in football last season. However, they never quite seemed like one of the most feared teams in the league. Needless to say, the 2023 NFL Offseason will be huge for the Vikings. The team needs to make some major salary cap moves to boost their chances of doing even better next season. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Vikings must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL offseason.

With 13 wins in 17 games, the Vikings had the second-best regular season record in the league. They trailed just the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. However, despite their impressive record, the Vikings’ victories weren’t always convincing. They relied on overtime, last-second scores, and the greatest comeback in NFL history to reach their 13-win total. As the 2023 NFL offseason approaches, the team needs to address the underlying issues that made them a one-and-done team in the playoffs. This includes upgrading talent and dealing with salary cap concerns. Those are compounded by Kirk Cousins’ $36 million salary. As a result, the Vikings will have to make tough decisions, including possibly trading players and/or assets.

Let’s look at the two players for whom the Vikings must trade this offseason.

2. CB Jalen Ramsey

The Vikings need to be aggressive in improving their defense, and acquiring Jalen Ramsey would be a significant move. That’s despite the obvious difficulty of making the money work. Keep in mind that Ramsey has been one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks for a long time. With the Los Angeles Rams looking to recoup draft picks, he could be an available trade piece. Although Ramsey had a down year in 2022, he still had career-high interceptions and tackles. He demonstrated his versatility by moving around the defense. He would be a perfect lockdown defender in Minnesota.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, if the Rams are willing to part ways with Ramsey, it would be an expensive acquisition. Still, it would significantly improve the Vikings’ defense. Kevin O’Connell has firsthand experience with Ramsey’s abilities, and his presence would add star power to their secondary. While it may be a long shot given the Vikings’ cap situation, acquiring Ramsey would be the most helpful move they could make to improve that side of the ball.

1. WR Corey Davis

89.5% of all catches by Corey Davis this season have either gone for a first down or a touchdown 🤯 That's the highest percentage in the NFL (min 15 receptions) pic.twitter.com/B7EZ7pyuqz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 17, 2022

The New York Jets have not been satisfied with Corey Davis’s performance so far. Recall that Davis was brought in as their top receiver in 2021. However, his numbers have been lackluster, and he has taken a backseat to younger players in the passing game. The Jets face an interesting situation with his contract, too. Take note that they have the option to release or trade him this offseason, resulting in a dead cap hit of less than $700k. However, if they keep him, his cap number will be over $11 million. That’s all the onus they need to find a trading partner for Davis.

Meanwhile, the Vikings need to improve their wide receiver corps while also reducing the money owed to Adam Thielen in 2023. Corey Davis is one of the best deep threats available this offseason, and his price is reasonable. Adding him to the offense would significantly open up opportunities for Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson over the middle of the field. That’s even if Davis becomes a rotational player alongside Kj Osborn. Additionally, Davis’s average of 16.8 yards per catch makes him the type of vertical threat the Vikings currently lack. He’s also much more attainable than Ramsey at this point.