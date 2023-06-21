As the dawn of the exhilarating 2023 NFL season approaches, we take a deep dive into the Minnesota Vikings' roster. We try to uncover the hidden gems poised to shatter expectations and leave an indelible mark on the gridiron. All this is in the wake of a successful 2022 campaign that saw the Vikings clinch the NFC North title with an impressive 13-4 record. Of course, the team aims to build on their accomplishments and make an even stronger push for glory. While their postseason journey fell short, the Vikings surpassed the most optimistic predictions of their fans. Now, let's explore the four underrated sleepers who have the potential to break out and reshape the narrative of the upcoming season.

KJ Osborn

One player who has the potential to seize the spotlight in the wake of Adam Thielen's departure is none other than wide receiver KJ Osborn. Sure, Osborn primarily served as a kick returner and occasional receiver during the 2022 season. Still, his limited opportunities showcased glimpses of his untapped potential. Now, Osborn finds himself in a prime position to expand his role within the Vikings' offensive scheme. With the departure of Thielen, the door opens for Osborn to step into a more prominent position and make a resounding impact.

The key to Osborn's breakout lies in his ability to further develop his chemistry with Kirk Cousins. As they continue to build rapport, Osborn can also refine his route-running skills. This would ensure his seamless integration into the Vikings' offensive arsenal. With Cousins' precision passing and Osborn's innate playmaking ability, it's not far-fetched to envision him emerging as a reliable and dynamic target. As the 2023 season unfolds, all signs point towards Osborn turning heads. That said, he should leave both fans and critics in awe of his remarkable performance on the field.

Kirk Cousins finds KJ Osborn WIDE OPEN for the touchdown 🔥 Vikings take the lead with under a minute to play.pic.twitter.com/N1lAHQluAG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 25, 2022

Lewis Cine

Despite being just a sophomore safety, Lewis Cine is far from a mere afterthought in the Vikings' defensive lineup. Yes, it may be premature to expect him to shoulder a prominent starting role. Despite that, his undeniable potential has already captured the attention of coaches and teammates alike. As the primary backup to the talented Camryn Bynum, Cine possesses the versatility and football intelligence to provide invaluable depth to the Vikings' defensive unit.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What sets Cine apart is his exceptional athleticism and astute understanding of the game. These attributes make him an enticing prospect. Therefore, he is capable of making an impact whenever he steps onto the field. Paired with the seasoned veteran safety Harrison Smith, Cine finds himself in the enviable position of learning from one of the game's most revered defensive minds. The opportunity to compete for playing time alongside Smith and Bynum serves as a testament to Cine's immense potential.

Josh Oliver

In March 2023, the Vikings acquired tight end, Josh Oliver, via a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. Oliver has displayed promise as a pass-catching tight end before. Looking ahead, his arrival presents an opportunity to become a key target for Cousins in the upcoming season. Oliver has the potential to offer a reliable option across the middle of the field and in the red zone. Of course, that's provided he can stay healthy and establish a strong connection with Cousins. If that happens, Oliver would add a new dimension to the Vikings' offensive prowess.

Khyiris Tonga

Drafted by the Vikings back in 2021, Khyiris Tonga possesses the skills necessary to bolster the team's defensive tackle position. Known for his formidable run-stopping ability, Tonga has the potential to fortify the Vikings' run defense in the upcoming season. As he hones his technique and adjusts to the speed of the NFL game, Tonga could emerge as a valuable contributor to the Vikings' defensive line rotation. That would make his presence felt on every snap.

Looking Ahead

The Minnesota Vikings embark on the 2023 NFL season with a firm foundation built upon their previous success. Remember that they clinched the NFC North title in 2022. However, disappointment lingers from their postseason exit. Consequently, this spurs the team to adapt and improve. Take note also that they have had key changes to their coaching staff and the departure of notable players. This means the Vikings are counting on the likes of Osborn, Cine, Oliver, and Tonga to step up and fill the void. While challenges lie ahead, the Vikings possess these hidden gems that can surely make a splash. As such, their potential impact cannot be underestimated. The team's triumph in the upcoming season hinges upon their ability to navigate these changes and excel in crucial matchups. As the season unfolds, keep a watchful eye on these sleepers. They have the power to redefine the Vikings' narrative and lead the charge toward gridiron glory.