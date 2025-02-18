ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These teams need a win just before the NCAA Tournament. Both are struggling and must find some wins as the season keeps moving. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a prediction and pick for Villanova-UConn.

Villanova has been inconsistent this year on their way to a 15-11 record. They have big wins against Cincinnati, UConn, and Providence. They also have some notable losses to Maryland, Creighton, St. John's, and Georgetown. Eric Dixon makes the Wildcats go and needs to perform well in this game to help lead Villanova to a win and get closer to a tournament bid.

UConn has not lived up to expectations this season on their way to a 17-8 record. They have several quality wins against Baylor, Texas, Gonzaga, Xavier, Georgetown, and Marquette. However, they have also suffered significant losses to Memphis, Villanova, Creighton, Xavier, and St. John's. Liam McNeeley is back from injury, and they need him to have a monster game to bounce back.

Here are the Villanova-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Villanova-UConn Odds

Villanova: +7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +275

UConn: -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Villanova vs. UConn

Time: 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova's offense has been solid this season. They score 74.8 points per game, have a 47.1% field goal percentage, and a 39.7% three-point shooting percentage. The Wildcats are also 19th in KenPom in adjusted offense with a 120.3 rating.

Three Wildcats are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Eric Dixon being the best scorer on the team and the top scorer in the country, averaging 23.2 points per game. Jhamir Brickus is also easily the leader in passing the ball this year, averaging 5.3 assists per game. However, the rest of the team only averages 13.1 assists overall.

The offense is a big key for the Wildcats, and everything revolves around what this offense can do. Dixon is going to score, and the rest of this offense will find buckets against a UConn defense that has disappointed relative to its talent the last two seasons.

UConn's defense has been okay at best this season and is ranked in the middle of the pack. They allow 68.5 points per game, 42.2% from the field, and 35.7% from behind the arc. The Huskies' defense is disappointing as a unit, ranking 100th in KenPom with a 103.7 rating.

The frontcourt has stayed consistent and is a strength of the Huskies. Tarris Reed Jr. has been dominant down low and is the rebounding leader, with 6.8 per game. Then, three players average at least one block, and Alex Karaban is the block leader, averaging 1.7 per game.e

UConn's on-ball defense has not been as good as its frontcourt defense. Diarra is the steals leader, averaging 1.5 per game, but the rest of the roster has not been up to par. UConn has a lot to like on defense, but their best hope is that this game will turn into a track meet.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova's defense has been solid at best this season and is ranked in the middle of the Big East. They allow 68 points per game, 43% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc. This defense is not ranked high on KenPom, coming in at 143rd in adjusted defense and having a 106.1 rating.

The Wildcats' frontcourt has been okay at best, but they struggle with depth. Wooga Poplar is the team's best rebounder off the wing, averaging 6.5 rebounds per game. He is also the best perimeter defender, averaging 1.4 steals per game and being one of three Wildcats averaging at least one steal.

Enoch Boakye is the best player down low and block leader, averaging 0.7 per game. The entire team is also averaging 34.2 rebounds per game. This is a tough matchup against the UConn offense, especially with the Huskies in desperation mode, coming into the game after a shocking loss against Seton Hall.

UConn's offense has been the best in the Big East this season. They score 78.3 points per game, have a 48.1% field goal percentage, and a 35.8% three-point shooting percentage. This offense is also 13th in KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency, with a 121.7 rating.

Three different Huskies are averaging double digits in scoring for a balanced offense. McNeeley is finally back on offense and is immediately the best player, averaging 15.1 points per game. This offense is one of the best in the country when it comes to ball movement. They average 18.1 assists per game, which is eighth in the country. Hassan Diarra is the assists leader, averaging six per game.

This offense has adjusted well, even with Liam McNeeley injured. The Red Storm has the best defense in the Big East, but I still trust the Huskies to get points in this matchup.

Final Villanova-UConn Prediction & Pick

This game has the potential to be highly high-scoring. Villanova has the best player in Dixon, but they can not be trusted nearly as much as UConn. Expect the Huskies to win, cover, and bounce back from their loss in their last game.

Final Villanova-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -7.5 (-120)