The xXx series (pronounced Triple X) hasn't released a new installment in six years. Regardless, the Vin Diesel-led franchise seemingly will get a fourth installment.

Through a new report from Deadline about H Collective, a production company, a slate of the studio's upcoming projects was unveiled. The report added that H Collective's slate did include a fourth xXx film. However, the Diesel-led film didn't get any further update on progress.

Beginning in 2002, the xXx series has spawned two sequels and a short film. The first film in the series grossed $267.2 million worldwide, leading to the 2005 sequel, State of the Union. However, the sequel was a disappointment at the box office, only grossing $71 million.

In 2017, the xXx series returned. Diesel, who skipped State of the Union, came back as Xander Cage in the threequel titled Return of Xander Cage. His return proved helpful, as the third film broke the franchise's box office record, grossing $345 million worldwide.

Vin Diesel left the xXx franchise as his two other franchises, The Fast & Furious and Riddick, were both taking off. The Fast & Furious franchise is still going strong. As a whole, the series has grossed over $7.3 billion at the box office across its 10 installments and one spinoff film.

The latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, grossed $714.5 million worldwide. It appears that the eleventh and twelfth installments in the series appear to be the finale of the long-running Diesel-led series. Perhaps Diesel is attempting to prepare for life after Fast & Furious with the eventual fourth xXx film.