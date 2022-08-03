Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcasting legend, dies at 94

MLB and Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully has passed away at the age of 94.

The Dodgers confirmed the sad news on Tuesday night, releasing a statement to honor the man who has been the voice of LA baseball for decades. The team called Scully the team’s “poet laureate” and conscience who has chronicled the story of the team and most of the greatest players that come through the clubhouse.

Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten also mourned Scully’s passing, noting that the whole baseball world has “lost an icon.”

“The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever,” Kasten said.

“I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”

There’s no Dodgers fan who doesn’t know Vin Scully. He is the voice of the team, who himself has provided several incredible moments for the franchise. Who could forget how he called Sandy Koufax’s perfect game versus the Chicago Cubs back in 1965? How about his famous broadcasting of Kirk Gibson’s pinch-hit homer in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series between the Dodgers and the Oakland Athletics?

Scully was part of Dodgers history, and while he was unable to call many LA games in the latter part of his career, he was present during home games until his retirement in 2016.

Our thoughts and prayers go to the family, friends and loved ones of Vin Scully. Rest in peace, legend.