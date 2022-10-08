Vince Dooley, six-time SEC champion with Bulldogs, shockingly hospitalized

Long-time Georgia head coach Vince Dooley has been hospitalized after contracting pneumonia and what has been described as a mild case of COVID-19, according to Georgia’s Athletic Department.

The 90-year-old Dooley served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 1964 through 1988, and he was also the school’s Athletic Director from 1979 through 2004.

“He also has a mild case of COVID,” said Dooley’s daughter Deanna, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s better off having the meds through an IV at the hospital. He sure hates missing the game, but he has a great setup to watch all the games all day.”

Dooley recorded a career record of 201-77-10 during his long tenure at Georgia. He led the Bulldogs to 20 bowl games during his coaching stint, and the team was 8-10-2 in those games. He also coached Georgia to six Southeastern Conference titles.

The Bulldogs won the national championship following the 1980 season under Dooley, recording a 12-0 record that included a 17-10 triumph over Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. Dooley earned national Coach of the Year honors following his team’s undefeated season.

The 1980 triumph was Georgia’s last national crown until the 2021 Bulldogs recorded a 14-1 mark and completed its title run with a 33-18 victory over Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Vince Dooley has authored multiple books and he was scheduled to appear at the UGA Bookstore Saturday, but he was unable to make the appearance because of the illness. His latest book is entitled “Dooley’s Playbook.”

The former coach and executive has battled a broken hip and multiple illnesses over the last 18 months.