ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues continues on the prelims with a fight between Vince Morales and Elijah Smith in the bantamweight division. Morales suffered a tough decision defeat in his return fight inside the octagon his last time out meanwhile, Smith With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Morales-Smith prediction and pick.

Vince Morales (16-8) fought his way back to the octagon with a five-fight winning streak but then stepped in to face Taylor Lapilus in his home country only to drop the unanimous decision. Now, Morales looks to get back into the win column when he welcomes promotional newcomer Elijah Smith this weekend at UFC Vegas 102.

Elijah Smith (7-1) secured his contract after a very tough fight against Aaron Tau on the Contender Series. He is currently riding a five-fight winning streak and will be looking to extend his winning and be successful in his UFC debut when he takes on Vince Morales this weekend at UFC Vegas 102.

Here are the UFC Vegas 102 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 102 Odds: Vince Morales-Elijah Smith Odds

Vince Morales: +140

Elijah Smith: -166

Over 2.5 rounds: -298

Under 2.5 rounds: +220

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Vince Morales Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Taylor Lapilus – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 12 (7 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Vince Morales is set to dominate Elijah Smith in their upcoming bout, leveraging his UFC experience and well-rounded skill set. Morales' striking prowess, evidenced by his 3.65 significant strikes landed per minute and 44% accuracy, gives him a clear edge on the feet. His takedown defense, standing at a solid 71%, suggests he can keep the fight standing where he excels. Morales' ability to mix in takedowns of his own, with an average of 1.13 per 15 minutes, adds an element of unpredictability to his game that Smith may struggle to counter.

Furthermore, Morales' experience against high-level UFC competition cannot be overlooked. Having faced tough opponents like Jonathan Martinez, Chris Gutierrez, and Taylor Lapilus, Morales has honed his skills against elite fighters. His most recent victory over former UFC bantamweight Hunter Azure demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure. Smith, while talented, lacks the same level of experience. If Morales can utilize his superior striking and grappling, maintain distance, and stuff any takedown attempts from Smith, he's likely to secure a convincing victory, potentially via decision or late stoppage.

Why Elijah Smith Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Aaron Tau – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 3 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Elijah “Swift” Smith is poised to outclass Vince Morales in their upcoming bout at UFC Vegas 102. Smith's explosive striking and impressive knockout rate make him a constant threat on the feet. With a record of 7-1 and four first-round finishes, Smith has proven his ability to end fights quickly. His recent unanimous decision victory on Dana White's Contender Series showcased his well-rounded skill set and ability to perform under pressure.

While Morales brings UFC experience to the table, Smith's youth, speed, and power give him a significant edge. Smith's takedown defense, standing at 100%, should neutralize Morales' wrestling attempts, forcing the fight to remain standing where Smith excels. With an average of 5.00 significant strikes landed per minute and a striking accuracy of 44%, Smith's offensive output is likely to overwhelm Morales. Smith's ability to adapt and learn from past experiences, combined with his explosive style, make him the favorite to secure a decisive victory, potentially via an early stoppage.

Final Vince Morales-Elijah Smith Prediction & Pick

The bantamweight clash between Vince Morales and Elijah Smith at UFC Vegas 102 is set to be a classic matchup of experience versus raw talent. While Smith enters as the favorite with his impressive 7-1 record and explosive style, Morales' veteran savvy and UFC experience could prove to be the deciding factor. Morales, despite being the underdog at +140, has faced tougher competition throughout his career, which has honed his skills and mental toughness.

Expect Morales to weather Smith's early storm, using his superior defensive skills and takedown defense to neutralize Smith's aggressive attacks. As the fight progresses, Morales' experience will shine through as he begins to find his rhythm and timing. His ability to land 3.65 significant strikes per minute with 44% accuracy will allow him to outpoint Smith in the later rounds. Morales' veteran composure will be key in frustrating the younger fighter, potentially leading to mistakes that he can capitalize on. While Smith's power remains a threat throughout, Morales' fight IQ and ability to adapt mid-fight will likely see him secure a hard-fought decision victory or even a late stoppage. This upset win will serve as a valuable lesson for Smith and a reminder of the importance of experience in the Octagon.

Final Vince Morales-Elijah Smith Prediction & Pick: Vince Morales (+140), Over 2.5 Rounds (-298)