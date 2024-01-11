It sounds like he put the actresses through the ringer when auditioning.

Actor Vincent Gallo allegedly put actresses auditioning for The Policeman through a brutal time.

Rolling Stone reported several actresses reported him to SAG for his awful behavior.

Actor Vincent Gallo accused of hell auditions

One of the actresses, named Emily, was auditioning to play one of his female victims, who was raped and killed. Though she was aware of the violence in the role, she didn't expect to be treated the way that she was.

She says that Gallo told her, “If I say to suck my d–k or I will kill you, I want you, you the person, not you the character, not you the actor, but you, to truly believe you will die if you don't do as I say. And just like you would in real life if this were happening to you, I want you to do all of the actions necessary to do that. You won't actually suck my d–k, but you do not have the power, I have all the power. You have no control. I am in complete control.”

Another actress, Jane, auditions to play a victim. She claims the same sexual and explicit comments were made to her.

A complaint to SAG was filed due to Gallo's behavior. Also, both females declined the roles because of his behavior. There are three unnamed women behind the complaint against the actor.

Jane mentioned in the complaint that Gallo said, “I may ask you to get nude at any time, and I need an actress who is going to do it, because that's what the victim would've done to stay alive.”

Vincent Gallo is 62 and is known for controversial movies. We'll see where this ends with the actress's complaints about him and his behavior.