Viral TikToker Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson has been signed by CAA, Deadline exclusive reported.
While Johnson hasn't been vlogging or writing all that long, her 50-part Who TF Did I Marry series on TikTok has amassed more than 400 million views in less than three weeks. She started the series by stitching another video with the question, “What's a f***ed up thing that your ex did to you?” This started the series with 50 videos totaling more than eight hours.
Reesa Teesa: From TikTok to Hollywood
She told The Cut, “It was actually hard to do the entire series. You're putting yourself out there in a very vulnerable way.”
The series' first part garnered 39 million views.
Johnson's story about her ex led her to appear on GMA and The Tamron Hall Show. She told the magazine that she has received several direct messages from people who want to commiserate about their own bad relationships.
“There are a lot of people who are really not sure who the heck they are with. And they are afraid to look deeper,” she told the entertainment outlet.
Johnson graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in criminal justice and currently works in law enforcement. She is based in Atlanta.
“I am excited to join the CAA family in what has become an extraordinary and life-changing opportunity. I hope to bring this story and personal experiences to an even bigger platform with the hope of helping those in similar circumstances know they are not alone,” she said of her signing.
It's quite a quick turnaround from Johnson going viral to be signed to a powerhouse agency. Many on TikTok have been commenting that she should either have her own show, maybe even collaborate with Shonda Rhimes.
Her series has had viewers on TikTok tracking down her ex, who was referred to as Legion, and found his real name, Jerome McCoy. If you've ever been sucked into the vast rabbit hole that is the series video on the social media platform, Johnson's stands out because of how eloquent she is in telling the story. Many of her followers have commented that the story should be a Lifetime series.
With her signing to CAA, this is most likely the first step to either a writing gig — maybe a script based on her series — or at the very least producing credits.
Johnson isn't the first TikToker whose viral videos have become a stepping stone to Hollywood. Last month, TikTok star Khaby Lame was reported to star in the comedy spy movie ooKhaby.