Hours ahead of the start of the ICC World Cup, talismanic India batter Virat Kohli dropped a humble request to his relatives and friends, urging them not to disturb him with pleas for tickets during the quadrennial event.

India will start their bid to lift their third ODI World Cup title following previous triumphs in 1983 and 2011 with a tense encounter against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Following the Men in Blue's outing against Australia will be the blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

With the Indian cricket team hoping to end their decade-long trophy drought in ICC events, given that they haven't won anything since capturing the Champions Trophy crown in England in 2013, Virat Kohli wants to remain focused on the task at hand, humbly requesting the public to watch the tournament from home and not bug him with ticket requests.

“As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes please,” Virat Kohli posted on Instagram.

However, Virat Kohli is not the only cricketer flooded with ticket requests from friends and acquaintances.

Former India cricketers, including spin legend Harbhajan Singh, 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh, and retired fast bowler Ashish Nehra, have all stated in public that they had to grapple with ticket requests from friends, especially during India-Pakistan matches.

Securing tickets for World Cup games, especially for Team India's matches, has been a nightmare for the public.

It happened because the official ticketing partner for the 2023 edition of the World Cup, BookMyShow, faced severe technical issues as millions of fans accessed the website to book tickets within hours of their availability.

Subsequently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) implemented a staggered ticket-issuing process. The sale of tickets for cricket's greatest spectacle officially commenced on August 25, while tickets for India's games were made available from August 31.

On the other hand, tickets for the marquee fixture between India and Pakistan began selling on September 3.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Raj Kumar Sharma, praised his ward for devoting his life to cricket before emphasizing that the former India captain would be eager to lift another World Cup trophy come November.