Virginia State University has named Felicia Johnson as Interim Athletic Director. This decision comes a month after the death of former Virginia State Associate Vice President of Athletics, Peggy Davis. The university appointed Johnson to the position effective immediately.

Johnson joined the athletics department at Virginia State in 2021. She previously held positions as the senior associate director for compliance and senior woman administrator. Including the positions she has helped at Virginia State, Johnson has 17 years of leadership experience in athletic administration. Her long history in collegiate athletics includes positions demonstrating her expertise in administration, compliance, and student-athlete advocacy.

“We are grateful to have Felicia Johnson as our interim athletic director,” said Dr. Annie C. Redd, VSU’s Chief of Staff. “Her extensive background and compassion for student-athletes make her an ideal fit for this role. Our University is fortunate to have Ms. Johnson, and we are confident she will continue to uphold our standard for excellence in athletics.”

Prior to joining Virginia State, Johnson served as an essential member of Virginia Union University's athletic department from 2007 to 2019. She was a successful director of compliance, senior woman administrator, and assistant athletic director during her tenure. She was named the CIAA Senior Woman Administrator of the Year twice for her accomplishments, in 2008-2009 and 2017-2018.

In 2019, Johnson made history by becoming the first female athletic director in Virginia Union University's history when she was appointed director of athletics. This pioneering role paved the way for her present position at VSU, where she hopes to continue the legacy of her predecessor.

I am deeply appreciative of this opportunity to serve as the Interim Athletic Director at Virginia State University,” Johnson said. “My predecessor, the late Peggy Davis, was a tremendous leader and a champion for student-athletes. I will continue to uphold the pillars she instilled in our program both on and off the field.”