Ex-Virginia Tech LB enrolls at Iowa JUCO after being cleared of murder in catfishing scandal

Former Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute has been given another shot in college football after he was found not guilty in a murder trial earlier in 2022. Etute has reportedly latched on with the JUCO club at Iowa Western Community College, where he’ll look to put his past behind him and start fresh. Etute was found not guilty in a murder trial stemming from a catfishing scam in May of 2022, and entered the transfer portal in June.

Per ESPN, Etute was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly beating a Virginia resident to death as the result of a catfishing scheme. Jerry Smith, a Blacksburg, VA native, portrayed himself as a woman online in order to deceive men and lure them to his home to engage in sexual activities.

One of the individuals contacted by Smith under the false pretenses was Etute, who was targeted during his freshman year at Virginia Tech. Etute and Smith reportedly met at least two times, and during their second encounter is when Etute discovered Smith was actually a man, prompting him to punch and kick him several times before exiting the home. A knife was discovered in between Smith’s mattress and box spring, which Etute alleges that Smith was reaching for during the incident.

Etute was found not guilty of murder in May of 2022 by a Virginia jury who found that he acted in self-defense in his case against Smith.

Now, the former Virginia Tech linebacker is looking for a fresh start in his college football career after having his name cleared in court, and it seems that the Iowa junior college will be where he lands. Iowa Western Community College is considered among the top JUCO’s in the nation, having ended the 2021 season ranked No. 2 in the NCJAA, finishing the year with a sterling 10-1 record.