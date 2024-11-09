Virginia Tech football is getting some cautiously optimistic news ahead of a game against Clemson Saturday. The Hokies are hoping quarterback Kyron Drones and star running back Bhayshul Tuten will be suiting up for the game, per 247 Sports. There will be a final decision made during pre-game warm ups.

Both Drones and Tuten were out for the Hokies during their last game, which was an overtime loss to Syracuse. Virginia Tech football is looking to set itself apart this season in an extremely competitive ACC.

Virginia Tech hasn't lost a game this season by more than one score. The loss to Syracuse snapped a three game winning streak for this Hokies squad.

Virginia Tech is playing for bowl eligibility on Saturday

The Hokies enter Saturday's game against Clemson with a 3-2 conference record. Virginia Tech football is 5-4 overall, and has won three of its last four games.

It would be great news for Hokies fans if Drones and Tuten are back on the field. The two stars are major contributors to the team's offense. The quarterback Drones has thrown for 1,447 yards this season. He has 10 touchdown passes, and five interceptions.

Drones is in his second season at the school. He started out playing at Baylor, before transferring to Blacksburg. The quarterback threw for more than 2,000 yards in 2023. He's a dual threat quarterback who can threaten defenses with his arm and legs.

Tuten is a major component of the Virginia Tech offense. The running back has 951 rushing yards, and 12 touchdowns this season. Tuten is considered an NFL prospect and Virginia Tech football clearly plays better when he's on the field. Tuten and Drones are actually the top two rushers for the squad.

Virginia Tech football and Clemson play Saturday at 3:30 Eastern on Saturday. Clemson is 6-2 this season, and looking to bounce back after losing its last game to Louisville.