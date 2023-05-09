Virginia Tech football has hired former Hokies basketball coach James Johnson to the staff as director of high school relations, according to Zach Barnett.

Johnson returns to Virginia Tech after he was part of the school’s basketball coaching staff for seven seasons from 2007-2014, serving as the Hokies’ head coach for the final two seasons. He had a 22-41 record in his two seasons in charge.

Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry said the decision to hire Johnson was based on his “ability to connect with student-athletes” and his history of recruiting in the surrounding areas.

Pry begins his second season at the helm of Virginia Tech’s football program. The Hokies were 3-8 last season. They have not had a winning season since 2019 and haven’t won a bowl game since 2016.

James Johnson most recently served as an assistant coach for the North Carolina State basketball team from 2017-2022. He now transitions to football with Virginia Tech, something athletic director Whit Babcock is excited about.

“J.J. has been in Blacksburg for a large part of his career and is connected to our staff. He loves Virginia Tech and will be a great ambassador for our university,” Babcock said. “His relationships in our footprint and his rapport with Hokie Nation are what have led us to this opportunity. His vital connections with high schools will help us to attract the very best to play for the Hokies.”

Virginia Tech football will open its 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Old Dominion, who beat the Hokies in Pry’s first game as head coach last season.