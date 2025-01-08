ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the more under-the-radar college basketball games on Wednesday is this West Coast game in Palo Alto between homestanding Stanford and visiting Virginia Tech. It is a conference game, and it will take some time to get used to. Virginia Tech flies all the way across the country to the San Francisco Bay Area. Later this week, Virginia Tech will visit Cal and Virginia will play Stanford. The Virginia schools and Bay Area schools will criss-cross in a four-team travel collection we could not have imagined five years ago.

Virginia Tech does not have a particularly good team. Coach Mike Young is a good and proven tactician, but he has not acquired the level of talent needed to compete at a high level in the ACC. Other teams have made significant upgrades via the transfer portal. That is how coaches and programs have to reload for each season, freshening up the roster and providing the high-end pieces needed to make a run at the NCAA Tournament. Young has not been able to keep pace, and that's why the Hokies are stuck at the moment.

However, for all of Virginia Tech's limitations, this team is playing hard and is not giving up on its season. A come-from-behind win over Miami was a real momentum booster for this team, which needed to have something positive happen in order to believe in its future and trust the process of development Young is trying to cultivate. The hope for Virginia Tech is that the Miami win becomes a true catalyst and unlocks a sustained level of play this team can carry forward and not lose track of as it settles into the grind of weekly ACC basketball. Going on a cross-country road trip, this team will need to stick together and show toughness when a game flows in the wrong direction. Can the Hokies pull this game back in their favor if they don't get off to a good start, or if they hit a mid-game lull against the Cardinal?

Stanford had a very tough cross-country road trip in the new-look ACC this past week. Clemson and Pittsburgh were both too tough for the Trees. It has to be said that Clemson and Pitt look like NCAA Tournament teams. Those are two of the better teams in the ACC, so Stanford is not alone in terms of being flawed enough to lose to those two opponents on the road. A lot of ACC teams will lose a Clemson-Pitt double road swing. That said, Stanford does have to find ways to improve under first-year head coach Kyle Smith. Stanford needs to show that those Clemson and Pitt losses were the product of Clemson and Pitt being really good. If Stanford is a solid, decent team, beating Virginia Tech should not even be a question, especially at home in Maples Pavilion.

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
TV: ACC Network

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford is struggling, and Virginia Tech is playing robustly competitive basketball. The Hokies might not win, but they will keep it close and are getting close to 10 points on the spread.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech is not good, and it will not play well on the road. Stanford is several notches better, and the final score should reflect that.

Final Virginia Tech-Stanford Prediction & Pick

We feel comfortable taking Stanford at home against a not-very-good opponent. Take Stanford.

Final Virginia Tech-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Stanford -8.5