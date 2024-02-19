Virginia visits Virginia Tech as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The No. 21 Virginia Cavaliers (20-6, 11-4) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (14-11, 6-8) Monday night. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Virginia-Virginia Tech prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Virginia is in third in the ACC at the moment, and they have won nine of their last 10 games. Virginia has already played the Hokies once this season. They won that game 65-57. Jordan Minor and Reece Beekman combined for 32 of the 65 points in the win. 19 of Virginia's points came off the bench. On defense, Virginia tallied 10 total steals in the game. Virginia will be on the road for this game, though, which makes it a tougher matchup.

Virginia Tech is 10th in the ACC as they are 6-8 in the ACC. The Hokies are coming off a blowout loss against North Carolina. In their loss against Virginia earlier this season, Robbie Beran, Sean Pedulla, and Hunter Cattoor combined for 40 of the 57 points scored. As a team, Virginia Tech was held to under 40 percent shooting, and they turned the ball over 15 times in the loss.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Virginia-Virginia Tech Odds

Virginia: +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +132

Virginia Tech: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -160

Over: 126.5 (-112)

Under: 126.5 (-108)

How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia wins games on the defensive end of the court. In fact, they are the third-best defensive team in college basketball. The Cavaliers allow 57.9 points per game, and opponents have the ninth-worst field goal percentage against them. Virginia has already played a strong defensive game against Virginia Tech once this season, and they should be able to do it again.

Virginia has allowed less than 60 points in 15 of their 26 games this season. This needs to continue if they want to win this game since Virginia does not score to much. When the Cavaliers allow less than 60 points this season, they are undefeated. If Virginia can hold Virginia Tech below that number in this game, they will win.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech might have a tough time scoring in this game. In fact, I am confident in saying they will have an incredibly hard time putting up points. However, the Hokies should be able to match the Cavaliers on defense. Virginia is 346th of 362 teams in points per game this season. They sacrifice offense for defense, and Virginia Tech needs to take advantage.

Virginia Tech is at home in this game, which will make a huge difference. The Hokies are 11-2 at home while the Cavaliers are just 4-4 on the road. With this being a home game, Virginia Tech has a great chance to cover the spread.

Final Virginia-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a close game, and the spread reflects that. However, Virginia is the better team, and Virginia Tech is struggling big time. I like the under to hit in this game, as I do in any game Virginia is a part of. I also like Virginia to win this game straight up on the road. They are the better team, and that will be evident in this game.

Final Virginia-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Virginia ML (+132), Under 126.5 (-108)