ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with Virginia-Virginia Tech predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Virginia-Virginia Tech.

The passions and bragging rights associated with a college football rivalry game make each annual renewal of that typically bitter battle a rousing affair and a compelling spectacle. Everyone on each side of a rivalry, especially one which is contained within a single state, will desperately crave victory no matter what the outside circumstances are. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, alumni of the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech live near each other, work together, and interact with each other throughout the year. Having the upper hand in football for 365 days is a big deal. Moreover, when you look at the specific history of this rivalry, Virginia has won only twice since 1998. Cavalier fans are sick and tired of losing to the Hokies. Each year which comes and goes without a Virginia win makes UVA's losing ways that much harder to beat and put up with.

In light of that larger context, this is a game Virginia head coach Tony Elliott really needs to win. His team hasn't played particularly well this season, but it hasn't quit on the season, either. A gritty road win at Pittsburgh and some other displays of backbone have kept this season afloat. However, with Virginia being 5-6 and in need of one more win to become bowl eligible, the Hoos have to come up with a win here to walk away from the 2024 season thinking they achieved something. If they get to a bowl, the season is definitely a success. If they lose to Big Brother in Blacksburg, however, a 5-7 record won't offer considerable comfort heading into a long and barren winter.

Virginia Tech has ruled this series, but the Hokies have come to expect much better from their program, and they should. Frank Beamer turned this program into a winner for multiple decades. A standard was established for Virginia Tech football, and recent coaches haven't maintained it. Justin Fuente failed. Brent Pry was asked to replace him. Pry, to this point, has also failed. If Pry can't at least beat Virginia at home and make a bowl game — with VT at 5-6, alongside Virginia — he will enter the 2025 season firmly on the hot seat. One could say Pry will be on next year's hot seat no matter what, and that's possible, but a loss here puts him under enormous pressure going into the offseason.

This is a game neither team or coaching staff can afford to lose, and that's in addition to the inherent value of the rivalry game itself.

Virginia-Virginia Tech Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Virginia Tech won, 55-17.

Overall Series: Virginia Tech leads the all-time series, 61-38-5.

Here are the Virginia-Virginia Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia-Virginia Tech Odds

Virginia: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +220

Virginia Tech: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have not quit on Tony Elliott. They play hard for him and respect him. That really matters in a game like this. If one or two plays go the wrong way, will UVA show resilience? Yes. It will. When you consider whether to take an underdog against the spread, you need to know if that team is going to fight for 60 minutes or parachute out when things get difficult. Virginia will stay in the ring — and the game — long enough to cover.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Virginia Tech Hokies simply must win this game. They are at home. They have dominated Virginia in recent years. They have proved they can hammer Virginia by large margins as shown last year. They might not win by 38 as they did in 2023, but if they merely win by eight points, they cover. It seems very realistic.

Final Virginia-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Virginia, but neither team has earned the benefit of the doubt from a betting standpoint. Pass on this one.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Virginia-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Virginia +7.5