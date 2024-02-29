The stage is set for the Co-Main Event at UFC Vegas 87 as we'll bring you a betting prediction and pick to cap-off this exciting fight card. Our Co-Main will take place in the Light Heavyweight (205) Division and features two knockout artists in Brazil's Vitor Petrino and Australia's Tyson Pedro. Check out our UFC odds series for our Petrino-Pedro prediction and pick.
Vitor Petrino (10-0) has remained perfect in the UFC with a 3-0 record thus far. Through his first three fights, he's notched a unanimous decision, a submission, and a clean knockout on the feet. He's clearly the next all-round prospect in the division and will have to get past a proven veteran to make the next leap along his journey. Petrino stands 6'2″ with a 77.5-inch reach.
Tyson Pedro (10-4) comes into this fight with a 6-4 UFC record since 2016. Since returning to action in 2022, he's managed to go 3-1 in his last four fights and won all three of those by vicious knockouts. He's coming in off a big win against Anton Turkalj and will look to stop the hype behind Petrino as a sizable underdog once again. Pedro stands 6'3″ with a 79-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 87 Odds: Vitor Petrino-Tyson Pedro Odds
Vitor Petrino: -300
Tyson Pedro: +250
Over 1.5 rounds: -145
Under 1.5 rounds: +115
Why Vitor Petrino Will Win
In just three fights with the UFC, Vitor Petrino has proven he can win a fight in any way and respond to adversity while doing so. He hasn't seen easy opponents by any means and he's had to dig deep late in fights to secure the victory. He's very skilled both on the feet and on the ground. His hands are extremely heavy and he throws with a ton of power, but his hand speed and combinations could use some work. His grappling sets him apart and he should look to wrestling with Pedro if he wants to see a decisive victory.
Vitor Petrino may be giving up some technicality in the striking department, so he'll have to be diligent about keeping his hands up and not taking too many shots during this fight. His wrestling will be the key to victory and with a 70% takedown accuracy, he should look to get this fight to the ground immediately. From there, Petrino can work his ground-and-pound or take the back for a rear-naked finish.
Why Tyson Pedro Will Win
Tyson Pedro is a willing brawler and he'll be bringing every ounce of that into this fight. Petrino's undefeated record doesn't intimidate Tyson Pedro in the slightest and neither does his resume. Pedro has faced the better opposition and he's done so successfully as being billed the underdog for many of those fights. He'll be the underdog once again here and could give Petrino a good fight if he forces the third round.
To have success here, Tyson Pedro will have to keep his output high in the striking and not let Petrino land takedowns on him. We've seen Petrino get tired in the past and Pedro's best chance will be to conserve his energy and then open up on Petrino in the final round. He should be able to overwhelm him with striking in the later rounds if he can get him gassed and breathing heavy by the third.
Final Vitor Petrino-Tyson Pedro Prediction & Pick
This fight should be fun given both fighters' ability to finish on the feet. Both are coming into this tilt off of a win and there's a lot at stake if either of them can turn in a big finish during this one.
Vitor Petrino comes in as the heavy favorite due to his undefeated record and ability to win in a number of different ways. He's proven himself against good competition and this win be his biggest test in terms of breaking into the top heap of the division. Expect him to bring his A-game and try to finish this fight as soon as possible.
Tyson Pedro, on the other hand, should have the striking advantage here and will stand to have success if he's able to stay patient and find his counter shots while slipping away from Petrino. If he can keep this fight on the feet and fight with Petrino at-range for three rounds, he should be able to find a decision win and turn the tide late.
Ultimately, I like Vitor Petrino to get the win here and continue his undefeated streak in the UFC. We're still waiting to see what he looks like when the pace is really pushed, but I expect him to rise to the occasion against Pedro. For added value, let's look for him to finish this fight by submission.
Final Vitor Petrino-Tyson Pedro Prediction & Pick: Vitor Petrino (-300); Wins by Submission (+275)