Volunteers wideout Jalin Hyatt makes wild history against Nick Saban, Alabama

No. 6 Tennessee (6-0 overall, 3-0 SEC) shocked No. 3 Alabama (6-1 overall, 3-1 SEC), 52-49, in an absolute barn burner. This was Tennessee’s first win against Alabama since Nick Saban became Alabama’s head football coach in 2007. A usually dominant Alabama defense was torched by the duo of quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and gave up the most points in any game since 1907.

Hooker completed 21 passes for 385 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and one interception. He also ran for 56 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Hyatt, on the other hand, unleashed his inner Randy Moss. Hyatt had six catches for 207 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His absolutely monstrous performance propelled him into the record books as the first player with 100 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns against Alabama since Saban became head coach.

Tennessee dominated Alabama in the first half, leading 28-10 at one point. Alabama stormed back in the third quarter and eventually took the lead but Tennessee remained poised and after a back-and-forth, fourth quarter defeated the defending SEC champions on a last-second field goal.

While Hooker has been on the Heisman watch all season, Hyatt has flown under the radar a bit. He has had a solid season up until this point. He is the team’s leading receiver but, coming into the game, had only one game with over 100 receiving yards this season. Rest assured, Hyatt definitely raised some eyebrows with his performance on Saturday.

Alabama’s offense did all it could but it was their defense that just could not keep up with Tennessee’s explosive offense. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 455 passing yards and two touchdowns while running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 103 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 24 carries.