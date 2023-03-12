Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Grand Canyon Antelopes take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. Our WAC Championship odds series has our Grand Canyon Southern Utah prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Grand Canyon Southern Utah.

The college basketball season has had its share of amazing moments, but it’s really hard to top what happened in the WAC Tournament semifinal late Friday night. Southern Utah was down by 23 points early in the second half to Utah Valley, the second seed. Utah Valley appeared to be well on its way to this WAC Tournament final on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Even after the next 10 minutes or so of game play, Southern Utah wasn’t able to make a big dent in the Utah Valley lead. With 6:42 left, Utah Valley still led by 17 points. That should generally be a done deal, but “generally” doesn’t refer to every game. One never knows when a little March Madness will emerge and a crazy turn of events creates an unforgettable moment.

Southern Utah kept chipping away, getting the lead down to 12, then 10, then eight, but entering the final few minutes, Utah Valley still led by six, then four, and Southern Utah had to foul to stay in the game.

Then things got really crazy. Utah Valley missed six consecutive free throws to leave the door open for Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds were able to reduce their deficit to just one point in the final 15 seconds. However, Utah Valley made two free throws with 10 seconds left. Southern Utah was up against it, needing a 3-pointer to tie. Utah Valley was likely to foul.

Then it happened.

Utah Valley fouled in the act of shooting. Southern Utah’s Tevian Jones hit the 3-pointer. He then made the free throw for an 89-88 lead. Utah Valley came back down the court and missed a layup which rolled off the rim at the final horn. The incredible comeback became a reality. Now Southern Utah tries to recover from that emotional rush and refocus for the game which can send the Thunderbirds to the NCAA Tournament.

Here are the Grand Canyon-Southern Utah WAC Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

WAC Championship Odds: Grand Canyon-Southern Utah Odds

Grand Canyon Antelopes: +0.5 (-110)

Southern Utah Thunderbirds: -0.5 (-110)

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT

Why Grand Canyon Could Cover The Spread

If there is a coach with a lot to prove at the mid-major level in college basketball, it is Bryce Drew of Grand Canyon. Drew was unceremoniously fired by Vanderbilt a few years ago. He is surely watching the Commodores move to the NCAA Tournament bubble under his successor, Jerry Stackhouse. Drew would love nothing more than to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament while Vanderbilt misses the NCAA field on Selection Sunday. Drew coached beautifully against top-seeded Sam Houston State in Friday night’s other WAC semifinal. He has this team peaking at the right time of year, having beaten a pair of higher seeds. GCU was seeded fifth and has beaten the No. 4 and No. 1 seeds. The Antelopes have to feel very confident abou their chances.

Why Southern Utah Could Cover The Spread

The Thunderbirds had a little March magic on their side against Utah Valley. They might be tired, but this is where adrenaline and enthusiasm can carry a team through one more game. We saw Penn State get hot and stay hot at the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions should have been fatigued, but they looked fresh at the end of their win over Indiana. March hunger can lift a team past the point of exhaustion. So it can be for Southern Utah here in Las Vegas.

Final Grand Canyon-Southern Utah Prediction & Pick

This is a true coin-flip game in a city, Las Vegas, where betting on coin flips has often gone wrong. Do you feel lucky? The advice here is to stay away and maybe wait for a live play.

Final Grand Canyon-Southern Utah Prediction & Pick: Grand Canyon +0.5