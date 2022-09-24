Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman ties ACC record with epic six-TD performance in loss to Clemson

Wake Forest football quarterback Sam Hartman was truly on another level in Saturday’s loss to Clemson. Hartman’s team may have lost in a two-overtime thriller, but that shouldn’t take away from just how impressive a performance the Demon Deacons signal-caller put together. Hartman tied the ACC single-game record with his sixth score of the game against Clemson, per The Athletic.

Sam Hartman has SIX touchdowns against No. 5 Clemson. He ties the ACC single-game record. 🎥 @ESPNpic.twitter.com/7HjsXWEwN0 — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) September 24, 2022

Unreal. Just two weeks after firing four touchdown passes in Wake Forest football’s win over Vanderbilt, Sam Hartman tied the ACC single-game record for touchdown passes, with six.

Hartman made all of throws in the book, firing deep balls and red zone darts against a Clemson football defense that was regarded as one of the nation’s best heading into the contest.

Well, in a Heisman Trophy-worthy performance, Hartman stole the show, dicing up the Tigers secondary. It’s a welcome sight for Demon Deacons fans, as the university entered the 2022 season with uncertainty surrounding their quarterback’s health.

Sam Hartman was ruled out indefinitely on August 10 due to a condition called Paget-Schroetter syndrome. The Wake Forest football signal-caller underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from his subclavian vein.

Now, Sam Hartman is out on the field nearly leading his squad to a victory over one of the very best teams in the nation.

Considering that the program didn’t know when he would return at one point, the fact that he’s not only out there, but cementing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation has to be a good feeling as a Wake Forest fan.

Good things should come for Wake Forest football as long as Sam Hartman is under center.