Wake Forest visits Pitt as we continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-6, 5-3) take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (12-8, 3-6) Wednesday night. This game will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Wake Forest-Pitt prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Wake Forest is having a pretty good season as they sit fifth in the ACC. Wake Forest is coming off a blowout loss at North Carolina, so they will need to bounce back. Hunter Sallis leads the team with 17.7 points per game. However, Kevin Miller, Cameron Hildreth, and Andrew Carr are all scoring over 14.0 points per game. As a team, the Demon Deacons are scoring 80.2 points per game.

Pitt is not playing well in ACC play, but they do have a win over Duke at Duke in their last five games. They are coming off a loss at Miami, though. Blake Hinson leads the team with 18.0 points per game, and he grabs 5.3 rebounds. Carlton Carrington and Ishmael Leggett are scoring over 10.0 points per game for Pitt, as well. As a team, the Panthers are scoring 75.9 points per game on the season.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Wake Forest-Pitt Odds

Wake Forest: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -111

Pitt: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 142.5 (-115)

Under: 142.5 (-105)

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Pitt

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ACCN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest can score the basketball, and they need to continue that in this game. As mentioned, Wake Forest scores over 80 points per game, and that is fourth in the ACC. They have four solid scorers on the court, and each one is capable of a big game. If Wake Forest can find a way to have a good offensive game in this one, they will capture a win on the road.

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt is very capable of keeping Wake Forest from scoring. They allow the third-fewest points in the ACC at 66.9 points per game. Wake Forest wins their games on the offensive side of the court, so Pitt needs to be at their best defensively. Pitt also allows the fourth-lowest field goal and three-point percentage in the ACC. Because of this, it can be expected that Wake Forest has a tough time scoring. If Pitt can stay strong on defense, they will win this game.

Wake Forest struggles on the road. They are one of the best home teams in college basketball, but they have a 1-4 record when playing away from home. They seem to struggle when it comes to handling the environments put forth by opposing teams. Because of this, it would not be surprising if Wake Forest played a bad game. As long as Pitt sticks to their game, they will win.

Final Wake Forest-Pitt Prediction & Pick

This game will end up being close. Wake Forest is a good team on paper. However, it is tough to bet on them when they are not playing in Winston-Salem. Pitt has the ability to play well, and they showed that with their win over Duke on the road. With this being a home game for Pitt, and Wake Forest's struggles on the road, I will take them to win this game straight up.

Final Wake Forest-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Pitt ML (-108)