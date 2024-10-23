ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We may as well be honest with ourselves entering this game; this matchup could be ugly. Wake Forest and Stanford are two of the worst teams in the Power Four, and Stanford's recent form has been abysmal. Wake Forest does have one upset victory this season, which surprised some people, but it's been a disappointing year other than that. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wake Forest-Stanford prediction and pick.

Wake Forest had lost four of five games since a 32-point win in their season opener. It hasn't been an easy schedule for the Demon Deacons, but their best win of the season was on the road over NC State as four-point underdogs. Clemson dominated them in the following game, but they bounced back last week with a three-point win over UConn. Wake Forest hasn't played many conference games this season but is near the bottom of the standings with a 1-2 record.

Stanford has an identical 2-5 mark straight-up and against the spread this season. Their two covers were a seven-point loss to TCU as 7.5-point underdogs and a two-point win over Syracuse as nine-point underdogs. Besides that, Stanford hasn't been pretty, especially in the last four games, as they haven't scored more than 14 points. Stanford has lost its previous four games by a combined score of 160-38. SMU ran them out of their building last week, claiming a 40-10 victory.

Here are the Wake Forest-Stanford College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wake Forest-Stanford Odds

Wake Forest: -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -138

Stanford: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Stanford

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hank Bachmeier had one of the season's best games against UConn last week. He threw for 274 yards with a 58.3% completion rate but had no touchdowns and one interception. Even Bachmeier's best games aren't the most outstanding performances, but the Demon Deacons will take what they can get. Wake Forest remains committed to the passing game, which has elevated Bachmeier's passing yard totals. It could pay off in this game, as Stanford has one of the worst pass defenses in the nation.

Why Stanford Could Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford's passing defense isn't good, but Wake Forest's is even worse. The Demon Deacons rank 132nd in passing yards allowed per game with 294.9. They also rank 130th with a 69.4% completion rate allowed. Stanford's offense isn't great, but they complete around 17.4 passes per game. It doesn't rank well in the nation, but when comparing these two teams, the Stanford passing attack is better than the Wake Forest pass defense.

Final Wake Forest-Stanford Prediction & Pick

It's a challenging game to handicap, as we have two terrible teams, making it hard to predict which team will be better. When looking at their recent form, Stanford seems like the worst of the two, as they haven't been able to score more than 14 points in their last four games. Fellow ACC teams and Notre Dame dominate Stanford, and Wake Forest's average passing attack could do the same in this matchup. If Stanford continues to struggle on offense, Wake Forest has a good chance of outscoring them enough to cover the spread in this game. It's hard to trust Wake Forest, but they seem more reliable than Stanford.

Final Wake Forest-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest -2.5 (-122)